It's going to brighten up across County Kildare

Warm sunshine will develop in many areas today but it will stay rather cloudy and misty in southern coastal counties and along the Atlantic coast. Maximum temperatures ranging 23 to 26 degrees generally but a few degrees cooler under cloudier skies in the south. Winds will be moderate, south or southeast in direction.

It will be dry early tonight but thickening cloud will bring some showers later. A humid night with the odd thundery downpour possible. Minimum temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate southerly breezes.

