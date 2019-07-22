Large herbal cannabis find by Gardai in Lucan following joint operation with Revenue

Gardai have seized drugs in Lucan estimated to have a street value of €20,000.

Gardai said the herbal cannabis was located as part of an intelligence led operation targeting organised crime groups operating in the west Dublin area, today Monday, July 22.

A joint operation was conducted by the Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Gardaí from the Drugs Unit in Ronanstown.

Gardai said that during the course of this operation, a package containing approximately 1 Kg of herbal cannabis, with an estimated street value of €20,000 (subject to analysis), together with other drugs related paraphernalia was seized by Customs Officers at a house in the Lucan area of west Dublin.

Gardaí arrested a 23 year old male at the scene in connection with this investigation.

He is currently detained under Section 2 - Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Ronanstown Garda Station. Investigations are continuing.