Public free wi fi not possible in Maynooth square says Kildare county council

A request to Kildare County Council to provide free public WiFi in Maynooth’s town square has been ruled out by officials.

In a report to councillors at the Council’s Clane-Maynooth Municipal District committee on July 5, members were told that the Council’s IT Department has only been providing the “Kildare County Council Free WiFi” service at locations where the council already has an existing broadband service installed facilitating the Library Service or where there is a convenient line of sight to the library building in question.

They said while the Kildare County Council Free WiFi service is available on Main Street, Maynooth, unfortunately The Square in Maynooth fails because there is no convenient line of sight to the library building