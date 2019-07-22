New junction box ruled out in Sallins

Kildare County Council has ruled out providing a yellow junction box outside the Railway Inn in Sallins.

A request for double yellow lines was approved by the councillors representing the area and KCC says these lines “serve the same purpose” as a junction box. And for this reason KCC said it’s not in a position to proceed with a yellow box.

KCC also ruled out the ides of shortening the loading bay because this would restrict deliveries to business premises in that location the have a negative impact on business premises deliveries.

