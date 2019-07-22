Win for Yvonne Connolly at Curragh in Kildare in Injured Jockey fund race

Yvonne Connolly has won the opening race of the Corinthian Challenge Charity Race Series for Jessica Harrington aboard Neverushacon in the colours of David Reid Scott.

The race was the opening leg of the three race series in aid of Irish Injured Jockeys.

After the race the jockey said: “I really enjoyed it I’m in shock but over the moon, I just did exactly what Jessica (Harrington) told me to I relaxed as much as I could and remembered to breath and deep down I knew from the halfway mark that I was going to win.”

The Corinthian Challenge Series comprises of three races at The Curragh, Cork and Leopardstown Racecourses over a four-month period from July to October. In addition to getting race fit and staying sound each rider has been tasked with the further challenge as each aim to raise €10,000 for benefiting charity Irish Injured Jockeys. Fundraising is ongoing and racing fans can support their favourite Corinthians at www.corinthianchallenge.com.

Speaking after the race, retired jockey and board member of Irish Injured Jockeys, David Casey said "The Corinthian Challenge is our big annual fundraising event and we are so grateful to all of those who take part, it is a major commitment and the funds they raise are vital to our charity and all that we do here Irish Injured Jockeys. I am delighted for Yvonne today she rode a brilliant race and was undoubtedly a very worthy winner. Yvonne winning the opening race of the series will certainly help us to achieve greater publicity and reach a wider audience with our message."