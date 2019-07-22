No money for Ballymore road collapse repair

No money is available for the project to repair the road at Coughlanstown, Ballymore Eustace, which was extensively damaged in a landslide.

Kildare County Council stopped traffic using the road after a section of the bank at the side of the road gave way in late 2016

The road itself was visually undamaged but KCC closed it on safety grounds because the subsidence was severe and took place at a steep, almost vertical slope. This meant that more damage than was immediately apparent could have been caused.

The procedure to appoint a contractor is well underway.

Cllr Evie Sammon was told at a Naas Municipal District meeting last week that tenders submitted by contractors to undertake the work are being assessed.

However KCC official Evelyn Wright also said that once this is completed and a preferred bidder has been identified, a statutory standstill period is then required before the tender is awarded.

Ms Wright also said that a source of funding for the planned works “has not yet been finalised or confirmed.”

It has been expected that work on the road would start shortly.