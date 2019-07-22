New CEO of Curragh Racecourse appointed "with immediate effect"

Horse Racing Ireland and Curragh Racecourse Ltd today announced that Pat Keogh, who has served as CEO of Leopardstown Racecourse since 2011, will assume the position of Chief Executive of the Curragh Racecourse and Training Grounds with immediate effect.

In the short term, Pat will continue to have general responsibility for Leopardstown, but will scale back that involvement over the coming months, during which time the management team in Leopardstown will be supplemented further.

Padraig McManus, Chairman of Curragh Racecourse Ltd said: “I would like to thank outgoing CEO Derek McGrath and wish him well, he has been a driving force in delivering the world class facilities which we now have at the Curragh. I am delighted that we have been able to secure the services of an experienced racecourse CEO of the calibre of Pat Keogh. I welcome him to the Curragh and look forward to working with him. I appreciate the co-operation of Horse Racing Ireland and Leopardstown in this regard.”

Brian Kavanagh, CEO of Horse Racing Ireland said: “The Curragh development is one of which we can be proud and is a racecourse for customers at all levels to enjoy and be welcome. It is the Headquarters of Irish racing and a huge asset for County Kildare. The Curragh faces many challenges and I am delighted that Pat has agreed to take up this position and help establish the Curragh’s reputation as one of Ireland’s most enjoyable sporting venues. He and his team have done a remarkable job during his time at Leopardstown.”

Pat Keogh stated: “I look forward to the challenges provided by the Curragh – it is a racecourse that has always had impressive credentials in terms of its track and race programme and now has the facilities to match. I look forward to meeting the team there. In tandem, I would like to pay tribute to my own team and all of the staff at Leopardstown who have been an absolute pleasure to work with and have dedicated themselves to bringing Leopardstown to the position it is in now.”