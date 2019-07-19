Council to contact Blanchardstown hospital over direct Kildare bus service link

Kildare County Council is to write to James Connolly Memorial Hospital in Blanchardstown after a committee was told that the hospital had not granted permission for a bus stop to be provided in the hospital grounds for the 139 Naas-Blanchardstown bus service.

The service which serves Naas, Rathcoffey, Maynooth and Leixlip does not go directly to the hospital.

At the Celbridge-Leixlip Municipal District meeting on July 19, Leixlip based Cllr Joe Neville asked that the council write to the National Transport Authority (NTA) requesting that the Naas/Blanchardstown bus service includes Blanchardstown hospital.

In a report to members officials said that the National Transport Authority (NTA), the licensing authority for bus services, has advised the Council that “it is not possible to have direct services to all destinations within a public transport network, and interchange from one service to another is a common feature of urban public transport networks. Blanchardstown Shopping Centre functions as an interchange facility for any passengers on Route 139 who wish to transfer to a direct bus service to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Connolly Hospital is accessible by a number of bus services from Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, such as the 17a bus route which directly serves Connolly Hospital every 15-20 minutes,” it said.

Cllr Neville told the Leader that it emerged in discussions on the report that initially the NTA sought permission for a bus stop in the hospital grounds but this was not given.

Cllr Neville said that for many elderly people using the service it could be difficult to have to change buses on a hospital visit.