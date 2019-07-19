ESB wants to alter electricity line in Naas

The ESB has applied for planning permission to alter a major electricity line in Naas.

It wants to alter the 38kV Blessington line at Kilcullen Road.

According to the ESB this is to facilitate the construction of 125 new residences at Bluebell, Kilcullen Road.

The work involves undergrounding sections of the line.

It comprises of a lattice steel tower, which is about 40 feet high as well as a number of alterations to existing infrastructure in the area.

