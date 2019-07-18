Kildare coroner criticises delay in inquest into new mother’s death at Naas Hospital

Media coverage of the forthcoming inquest into the death of a young mother, Karen McEvoy, a week after giving birth, is very important for all women accessing healthcare services but it must be accurate and not breach confidences, Kildare county coroner, Dr Denis Cusack, has said.

Dr Cusack was speaking at the Coroner's Court on July 8, about the inquest into the death of Karen McEvoy (24).

Ms McEvoy died in Naas General Hospital on December 25, last, after giving birth to a baby a week before in Dublin.

Dr Cusack was critical of the progress in hearing the case, in particular the time it was taking to get legal teams to agreed on dates for hearing.

Dr Cusack said the inquest into the death of Savita Halappanavar by the coroner in Galway was extremely important in highlighting issues. He said he did not know if there will be issues here in this case, but that is what the inquest must investigate.

There will be preliminary hearings October 14 and November 25 but the full inquest is likely to be heard in the first quarter of 2020.

The hearing is likely to take at, minimum, two days, said Dr Cusack. He said there were delays and issues with trying to get legal teams available from all the parties involved. He said there were up to eight lawyers involved and anticipated legal issues could arise.

“This (inquest) has not been progressing at the pace it could have done,” he said.

Dr Cusack said neither he nor his court had delivered a verdict on the medical cause of Ms McEvoy’s death as of yet.

A media report on the death had report had caused distress to other members of Ms McEvoy’s family, he said.

Protection of privacy

Dr Cusack said he wanted to make sure that the late Ms McEvoy’s privacy is protected in the inquest process. Members of Ms Evoy's family were present for his comments.

He said that if any confidential material is published before the hearing, that “there will be consequences”. The coroner said it was important the media report the matters accurately but that reporting must not undermine the integrity of the coroner’s process.