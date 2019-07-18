The Kilkennys to headline next Naas Racecourse barbecue

The final BBQ & Music Evening at Naas Racecourse will take place on Wednesday of next week, July 24. The evenings are a traditional summer event at the track and the music at this barbecue and racing evening will be provided by the Kilkennys,a traditional Irish folk and ballad band.

The band are noted for their dynamic arrangements, energetic performances and charismatic rapport with audiences across the globe.

Jackie Donohoe, sales and marketing manager at Naas Racecourse said that the demand for tickets to the racing barbecue evenings has continued to grow this summer.

“Our BBQ Pavilion packages are now sold out,” she said. “We still have availability in our Panoramic Restaurant and Beer & Burger packages are also available to purchase. Book your tickets today and join us for great evening of racing, music and food.”

The feature race on the evening is the Yeomanstown Stud Irish EBF Sprint Stakes. Also sponsoring on the day is Irish EBF, O’Neill & Co Chartered Surveyors & Auctioneers, who celebrate their 10 year anniversary this year and Caragh Nurseries, who recently opened their new Design Studio.

Gates open 4.30pm, the first race is at 5.50pm and music will kick off at approximately 9.00pm.

Admission tickets are just €15 per person, and Panoramic Restaurant

and Beer & Burger packages are available to book online at www. naasracecourse.com.