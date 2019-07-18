County Kildare disability claimants wait over three months to be paid

Disability allowance claimants are waiting more than three months to get payments from the Department of Social Protection.

The delay in processing the applications has been condemned has condemned as "disgraceful" by Fianna Fail TD for Kildare North James Lawless.

“In recent weeks I have been contacted by constituents seeking updates on their disability allowance application as they have been waiting weeks since submitting the required information. It has transpired that last week the office was only processing applications received on April 5. Therefore, there is a minimum 14 week delay in applications being processed.”

Dep Lawless said this is an unacceptable delay that is likely the result of the poor resources available to a limited number of staff. “Those submitting these applications are unable to work due to a medical condition and are now facing the added stress of delays in having payments approved at a time when they are depending on this allowance to ease the financial burden they might be experiencing,” he added.

“It’s frustrating that the Government does not seem to realise that people’s lives are affected by this backlog and subsequent delays. This is typical of the dysfunction that has become evident in the Department of Social Protection, from delays in illness benefit payments, delays in carer’s allowance applications being processed and delays in the review of the contributory pension it appears that the Government is not properly resourcing the Department of Social Protection to be able to process applications and issue payments in an appropriate or timely manner and this has to change.”