€600,000 cost of undergrounding cables in Naas

The cost of putting utility cables under the ground in Naas works out roughly at €1,000 a metre.

The undergrounding of cables in the town was undertaken in two phases at a cost of €600,000.

Town Engineer David Reel also told a Naas Municipal District meeting that the project is expensive because it entails digging up footpaths and necessitates a significant input from the ESB.

“It is very expensive. We have done two sections in Naas and we have spent €600,000 on this in recent years.”

Mr Reel was responding to a call for overhead cables in neighbouring Ballymore Eustace to be put under the ground.

But Kildare County Council says that “due to limited resources” it not possible to embark on this project at the moment.