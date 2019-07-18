Deaths in Co Kildare - July 18, 2019

Geraldine Quinn, College Park, Newbridge

July 16. Predeceased by her brother Bobby. Sadly missed by her loving brothers Tom and Kevin, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, extended family and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Thursday from 3 o'clock with prayers at 7.30 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

John McInerney, Naas

July 16. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, mother Paula, daughter Niamh, son Eoin, brothers Michael and Buddy, sisters Paula, Una and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Service on Saturday (20th) at 12 noon in Newland's Cross Crematorium prior to cremation. Family flowers only please.

Colm McDonald, Laurence Avenue, Maynooth, Kildare / Terenure, Dublin

July 16. Peacefully at St. James's Hospital surrounded by his loving family after a long illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, children Rob, Mary, Audrey, Patrick, Elaine and Lisa, sons-in-law Alonzo and Marco, daughters-in-law Maryann and Emily, Elaine's partner John, Lisa's partner Conor, grandchildren, brother Brendan, sister Patsy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in- law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday at 10:30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Fr. Dominic Houlihan O.M.I., Cuan Mhuire, Athy / Waterville, Kerry

July 16. In the excellent care of the Nightingale Unit, Blackrock Clinic; Predeceased by his sister Anne. Deeply regretted by his brothers John, Michael, twin brother Peadar, sisters Catherine and Mary, nephews, nieces, family and many friends, the Oblates of Mary Immaculate and his Cuan Mhuire family. Reposing at the Oratory, Cuan Mhuire, Athy between 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, 18th July, with prayers at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Friday in Cuan Mhuire, Athy followed by burial in St. Michael’s New Cemetery, Athy. Donations, if desired, to Cuan Mhuire.