Here's how the weather is looking in County Kildare today

It will be dry in the east and south this morning with a little sunshine. Scattered showers in the west and north will become more widespread during the afternoon and evening, says Met Eireann. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in moderate west to southwest breezes, occasionally increasing fresh and gusty along west and northwest coasts.

Any showers will die out early tonight and winds will become light. Cloud will thicken overnight and rain will spread from the south over much of Munster, Leinster and Connacht. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.