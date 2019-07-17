Injured jockeys fundraiser to start in Kildare

The first in a series of charity races for injured jockeys will begin at the Curragh this Sunday.

Irish Injured Jockeys (IIJ) have announced the lineup of 15 participants for the 2019 Corinthian Challenge Charity Race Series. “We are looking forward to starting our fourth Corinthian Challenge Charity Race Series at The Curragh on Sunday,” said Michael Higgins, General Manager of IIJ.

The three-race series will be held at The Curragh, Cork and Leopardstown Racecourses in July, September and October respectively. The fifteen riders includes nine women and six men. Riders will accumulate points for placings throughout the series with the overall winner to be announced at the final race in Leopardstown on October 26.

The riders taking part are: Aine Ryan, Paddy Woods, Yvonne Connolly, Neil Durkan, Louise Lynne, Niamh McNamara, Stephen Thorne, Mary Tyner, Maggi Hassett, Jerry Horan, Maurice McCarthy, Richard Lombard, Marina Hamilton, Triona Burbage and Heather Heffernan.

Each rider is aiming to raise €10,000 through sponsorship and/or fundraising, all funds raised will go to Irish Injured Jockeys. All riders announced have passed their RACE assessments and are fully licenced to take part.

Paddy Woods said he was inspired by the work of Irish Injured Jockeys and wanted to support them by raising money as part of his participation in The Corinthian Challenge Charity Race Series 2019. “I started off my working life in RACE as an apprentice jockey and then followed on with the Stud Management Course in the Irish National Stud. A few years ago I started back riding out as a pastime and got my Amateur Jockey License and since then have ridden in numerous charity and amateur races. I don’t think there is anyone involved in racing who doesn’t know the great work that the IIJ undertakes. The way the industry gets involved with events such as the Corinthian Challenge demonstrates the goodwill from all sectors of the sport.”

Aine Ryan said she has been inspired by the work of Injured Jockeys group.

Three Corinthian’s have already secured their sponsorship requirement, Yvonne Connolly, Richard Lomard and Neil Durkan have been sponsored by TRI and TRM, Friarstown Bloodstock Ltd and Kelly Walsh, Kilsarn & EY respectively. Other part-sponsors include The Business Fairy Digital Marketing Agency supporting Heather Heffernan and Celtic Equine and Fox Valeting who are supporting all riders. Celtic Equine have sponsored each rider a set of Breeze Up Collection gear and Paul Fox owner of Fox Valeting has sponsored each rider a pair of racing breeches. For more information visit www.corinthianchallenge.com. For news and updates, follow @CorinthianChall on Twitter.