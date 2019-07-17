Sallins road safety awareness event on this weekend

The Sallins Road Safety Action Group is holding a family road safety awareness day, on Saturday, July 20 between 10am and 5pm in SuperValu car park, Sallins. The aim of the event is to raise awareness of the issue of road safety in a fun and family-friendly environment.

The day-long event will feature a host of road safety exhibits and stands and is supported by the Road Safety Authority (RSA), An Garda Síochána, Kildare County Council, Cahill Cycles, Ladybird Driving School, Naas First Responders with entertainment provided by the KFM broadcaster and Jessie McLoughlan.

One of the highlights of the day will be a visit from the RSA’s interactive “shuttle”, allow those attending to practice driving and hazard perception skills - as well as experiencing simulated situations in virtual reality pods.

The shuttle also provides a first hand experience of the e dangers of driving and texting and driver fatigue, safe cycling skills on a bicycle simulator. It also allows new drivers to · practice the driver theory test on board.

Gardai will give advice on safe driving, as well as demonstrating breathalyser tests and speed traps. Kildare County Council will provide information about road safety and there will guidance about how to properly fit child car seats and headlight alignment.

Adrian Devine, Chairperson of the Sallins Road Safety Action Committee said; “The Family Awareness Day on the 20th of July promises to be a fantastic event, with something to entertain and inform people of all ages.

The underlying message is, of course, road safety, which is a major issue in Sallins in particular.

We have had the support of the whole of the village and surrounding areas in the recent past, and we’re calling on as many people as possible to come down, support the cause and have a great day.”

Road safety is a significant issue in Sallins, with accidents or near misses happening on a weekly basis, according to residents.

The group made up of committed Sallins residents, drawn from all areas of the village, and has the support of national and local politicians from all the major parties.

Following on from the success of recent initiatives, which have secured the support of Sallins and the surrounding areas, the group is focused exclusively on bringing the issue of road safety into the forefront of public attention.

About 22,000 vehicles go through Sallins every day.