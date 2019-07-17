Caragh to host "floral gathering" tomorrow

Naas Flower and Garden Club will host a “floral gathering” tomorrow, Thursday July 18 in Caragh community centre, starting at 7.30pm.

It’s their biggest summer event and light refreshments will be served with entertainment will be provided by local group ‘The Hideout’. The event will include bric a brac and sales table, where visitors can make purchases. There will also be a raffle on

the night. Naas flower and Garden Club is affiliated to AOIFE, which is the Association of Irish Floral Artists. It is a national organisation encompassing of over eighty clubs throughout Ireland with the motto, ‘Friendship through Flowers’.

Read more County Kildare news

The Naas club participates in national competitions throughout the year where some members have achieved gold, silver and bronze medals. AOIFE lends a hand to a new charity every two years and the chosen charity for 2018-2020 is Pieta House. The club wants as many people as possible to come to the community centre tomorrow evening.

Admission is €10, payable at the door.

“Come along and bring a friend or two. New members and visitors are always welcome to join at any time to keep out club blooming,” said NFGC’s Mary Gunning.