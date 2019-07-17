National Transport Authority not in position to provide bus shelters in Kilcullen

The National Transport Authority (NTA) are unable to provide bus shelters in Kilcullen.

Fine Gael Cllr Tracey O’Dwyer called on Kildare County Council to commit to installing a minimum of two bus shelters on Main Street.

Independent Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy also asked that much needed shelters are allocated to protect constituents availing of public transport in the area.

KCC official Evelyn Wright said the licencing of bus shelters is a matter for the NTA, in consultation with the Roads Department in Kildare County Council.

The provision of bus shelters at and opposite the petrol station on Main Street were assessed.

In a report, Kildare County Council said due to restrictions in footpath width and available space, the shelters are not progressing at this time.

At the Kildare-Newbridge MD meeting on Wednesday, July 16, Fine Gael Cllr Kevin Duffy asked whether alternative sites for bus shelters are being considered in Kilcullen.

Ms Wright said the NTA are working through a list of shelters to be provided in the county in conjunction with Kildare County Council, and it is not possible to add to this list at this time.

Ms Wright added that in the past some councillors have used Local Property Tax (LPT) money for small bus shelters that have not been provided by the NTA.