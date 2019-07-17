Minister's Dail reply on Kildare rural transport aids

Kildare, including 20 roads in it, has benefited from a number of rural transport initiatives, the Dail has been told.

Kildare North Fine Gael TD, Bernard Durkan asked the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, the extent to which he has assisted with the provision and improvement of rural transport in county Kildare.

In a written answer in the Dail on July 11, the Minister, Michael Ring, outlined a number of initiatives.

One was the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS), a programme for improvement works on small private or non-public roads in rural areas.

He reintroduced the LIS in September 2017 and since then have allocated €48 million to it, of which €580,000 has been approved for works to 20 roads in Kildare.

SEE ALSO: Greenway walk for Athy's Cuan Mhuire

Responsibility for overall Government transport policy and funding lies with his colleague the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, including funding for the national road network and public transport services in rural areas.

Mr Ring said work being funded through Project Ireland 2040 and the National Development Plan “underlines the Government’s commitment” to ensuring that people living in rural Ireland remain connected with their local communities and beyond, through investment in public transport and the road network, said the Minister.

Mr Ring said his Department provides some funding for transport measures which help connect those in rural areas.

It also continues to provide funding for projects such as trails and blueways that may help connect rural towns and villages across the country under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme. He has also provided €1.4 million under the CLÁR Programme for Supports for Mobility and Cancer Care Transport.

The Minister said the €1 billion Rural Regeneration and Development Fund is currently open for applications and will consider applications for funding for the development of community or public facilities infrastructure including improvements to roads, bridges and car parking facilities but only in the context of wider rural regeneration projects.

He said his Department is the coordinating department in respect of the Action Plan for Rural Development. This contains a number of actions relating to improvements in transport services, the majority of which are delivered by the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport and agencies under their aegis.