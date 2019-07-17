Relatively high energy ratings for Kildare non domestic buildings

Kildare’s non domestic buildings have, on average, relatively high energy ratings in the State.

Kildare had the highest proportion of top energy rated non domestic buildings in the country, according to recent Building Energy Ratings (BER) audit figures from the Central Statistics office.

With 3% audited buildings in the county getting an A grade, the only county to do so, it had, at 19%, the fourth highest proportion of buildings with a combined AB rating, behind Carlow, Kilkenny and Laois, all with 20% in that category.

A large number of Kildare buildings have low ratings. There were 27% of them with either an E,F or G rating but this was a relatively low proportion compared to other counties.

More recent buildings tend to be higher rated.

The CSO said that nationally Building Energy Ratings (BER) audits were conducted for 1,419 non-domestic buildings constructed between 2015 and 2019.

Over one fifth (22%) of these buildings received an A rating compared with 8% of non-domestic buildings constructed during 2010 to 2014. In contrast, 97% of domestic dwellings constructed between 2015-2019 received an "A" rating.

There were 57,028 non-domestic BER audits conducted in the period 2009 to 2019.

It said the profile of non-domestic BER audits conducted since 2009 was 1% awarded an A rating, 14% a B rating, and 34% with a C rating.

The most energy efficient building types audited during 2009-2019 were schools and colleges with 24% awarded an A rating.

The second most energy efficient buildings were nursing residential homes and hostels with 7% rated A.

The least energy efficient building types, defined by a G rating, were workshops and maintenance depots (22%) followed by other buildings (20%).