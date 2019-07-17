Radar speed sign on way to Sallins

A radar speed sign is on the way to Sallins.

Local councillor and Naas Mayor Carmel Kelly asked for the sign - which informs motorists of their current speed - for the Naas side of the town at a Naas Municipal District meeting yesterday.

Kildare County Council is working with a local action group on ways to make Sallins safer for pedestrians given the number of vehicles passing through each day.

KCC says that the equipment will be ordered and should be in place in about four weeks.

Read more County Kildare news