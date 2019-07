Naas gardai are investigating a break-in at a house in the town.

The house at Morell Lawns was unoccupied at the time of the break-in, believed to be between 9am and 2pm on July 13.The alarm was activated during the incident and the alarm keypad was pulled from the wall. Entry was gained through a rear kitchen window and it’s understood nothing was stolen.

Read more County Kildare news