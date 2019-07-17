No plans to put utility cables underground in Ballymore
Ballymore Eustace
There are no plans to place utility cables under the ground in Ballymore.
And according to Kildare County Council this is because of cost.
A request by Cllr Evie Sammon to do this work in Ballymore fell on deaf ears. It was rejected by KCC officials "due to limited resources" at a Naas Municipal District meeting yesterday.
It emerged that cable undergrounding work in Naas cost €600,000.
