€5,000 worth of tools and wire robbed from Naas site

A quantity of tools as well as copper wire was stolen during a robbery at a construction site in Naas.

The tools, valued at €5,000, along with €800 worth of copper wire were taken from the former Superquinn premises, which is being redeveloped as a location for Dunnes Stores.

According to Naas gardai the break in took place between 7.30pm on July 9 and 6am on July 10.

It’s understood the items were robbed after padlocks were removed from two containers.

