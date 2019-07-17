The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for it become increasingly unsettled with rain or showers on most days. Fresh at first, but becoming close and humid from Friday onwards again.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for it to start cloudy and wet in most areas with outbreaks of rain quickly extending eastwards. The rain will turn more showery in the afternoon and evening with some bright or sunny spells developing in the west. Temperatures will be down on recent days with highs of 16 to 19 degrees and it will be breezier too in moderate to fresh southerly breezes, veering westerly later in the clearance.

The last of the rain will clear from eastern counties to leave a night of clear spells and showers. Most of the showers will be on northern and western coasts, with mostly dry weather elsewhere. Feeling fresh with lowest temperatures 10 to 13 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

The weather forecast for Thursday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for sunshine and passing showers, with the showers especially frequent in northern and western areas. Indeed some prolonged showers are possible over north Ulster. Top temperatures 17 to 20 degrees in fresh and gusty westerly winds. Showers dying out early Thursday night, but some persistent rain is set to develop over west Munster an west Connacht before dawn. Lowest temperatures 10 to 13 degrees.

July 16, 2019

According to the latest forecast, rain will soon become nationwide early Friday morning, turning heavy in places, with the odd thundery downpour too. Breezy in many places, with fresh and gusty south or southeast winds. The rain will turn more showery in nature in southern and western areas later in the day, with a few sunny spells developing. Close and humid, with top temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees. Clear spells and isolated showers overnight, with a few patches of mist and fog developing. Lows 12 to 15 degrees.

The weather forecast for the weekend is for some bright or sunny spells each day, but showers too, some of these heavy, especially inland, with a few prolonged and possibly thundery. Top temperatures in the high teens or low twenties and feeling close and humid at times. Winds light to moderate south to southwesterly. Humid each night with temperatures in the low to mid teens. Further rain or showers each night also.