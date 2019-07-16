Newbridge fire service to recruit more staff after talks

Newbridge Fire Fighters are anticipating that more staff will be recruited by this September, according to a firefighter at the station.

SEE ALSO: Irish weather forecast says temperatures could hit 28 degrees next week

Industrial relations talks between SIPTU and Kildare County Council took place last Thursday. Resignations and a retirement has lead to understaffing issues at the station, which has nine serving firefighters. Staff were unhappy with the rosters they were working, despite officers from other stations around the county providing cover in Newbridge.

A Newbridge firefighter, who did not wish to be named, said that somewhat of a resolution has been reached with Kildare County Council embarking on a recruitment campaign aiming to replace recent losses of staff by this September.

The Newbridge station deals with an average of 500 call outs per year. Up to a few weeks ago, 12 firefighters were based at Newbridge and in 1999 there were 18 firefighters there.

It is expected tht staff levels will remain the same, until recruitment takes place in September.

Celina Barrett, chief fire officer at Kildare County Council, says that services are continuing as normal, adding that other members from around the county are providing cover.