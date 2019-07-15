Curragh racecourse boss Derek McGrath leaves

Derek McGrath has confirmed he is departing as Chief Executive of the Curragh racecourse.

The departing Curragh boss has suggested a lack of unity exists within racing’s top echelons about the best long-term future for Ireland’s most famous racecourse, The Irish Times is reporting.

The recent history of the new €81 million Curragh took another twist at the weekend with confirmation that the track’s chief executive will step down later this year.

Derek McGrath, a former long-time chief executive of the European Rugby Cup, and an ex-Irish rugby international, has been at the Curragh helm for three years overseeing the largest capital development project in Irish racing history.

The project included €36 million of State money, as well as investment from top industry stakeholders.