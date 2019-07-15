Edenderry swimming pool and GAA club hit by burglars

Gardaí are investigating two burglaries in Edenderry at the weekend.

The first burglary occurred at Edenderry Swimming Pool on the Carrick Road overnight on Saturday, July 13.

A sum of cash was stolen and some damage was caused during the course of the burglary.

Gardaí are also investigating a burglary that occurred on the same night at Edenderry GAA clubhouse.

Damage was also caused during this incident.

Investigations are ongoing.