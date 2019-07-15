Overcrowding returns to Naas Hospital

Overcrowding has returned to Naas Hospital.

There are 26 patients on trolleys there today and this means it’s the second most overcrowded hospital in the eastern region behind Tallaght Hospital.

There are five patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and the figure for Tullamore Hospital, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, is four.

