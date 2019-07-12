Bench warrant issued for Kildare man who allegedly used lurcher to kill hares

A bench warrant has been issued for a Newbridge man who failed to appear in court on Thursday, July 11.

Edward Connors with an address listed in court documents as 4 Beechmount, Green Road, Newbridge is charged with presenting without permission on land with articles for hunting, namely a lamp and hunting a wild animal, namely a hare at an unknown location on December 19, 2017.

Sgt Brian Jacob gave evidence to the court that the State are alleging Mr Connors was using a lurcher dog to kill hares.

He said lurchers are used as a sport to see which dog can catch the hare first.

Sgt Jacob also told the court that rabbits were retrieved from the back of a van.

Mr Connors was represented by David Powderly solicitor.

A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.