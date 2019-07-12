Further study of north Kildare flooding problem expected by end of year

A further study of flooding in the Hazelhatch area of Celbridge will be completed by the end of this year, the Government has said.

The closing date for tenders for the study into the re-assessment of the local hydrology and the operation of the local drainage network in the Hazelhatch area, was June 27.

Kildare North General Election candidate, Emmet Stagg, said the Minister Public Expenditure and Reform has told him that these tenders are being evaluated over the coming days and that Kildare County Council envisage that study in the Hazelhatch area will be completed by the end of 2019.

The further study will identify viable structural and non-structural measures to manage flooding in the area which in turn will lead to the carrying out of a flood alleviation scheme for the area, for which funding will be available.

The Hazelhatch area of Celbridge was assessed as part of the Eastern Catchment Flood Risk Assessment and Management Programme.

The plans have identified the need for some further study of the area before being able to identify any feasible option to manage the existing flood risk.

It was originally thought that the more frequent flooding experienced in the area was due to culvert blockages at Willow Dale and Willow Avenue in Primrose Gate.

Consultants were engaged by the Council to carry out a hydraulic study to model flow and blockage scenario in the area. This study highlighted the need for a re-assessment of the local hydrology and also revealed that an investigation of the operation of the local drainage network would also be necessary.

Mr Stagg said the resolution of the flooding at Hazelhatch was of utmost importance to residents in the area, St. Patrick’s National School, Celbridge GAA and Celbridge Tennis Club.