Woman attacked by dog in Naas park

A woman was attacked by a dog who was off the lead as she walked her own dog in Naas.

The incident took place recently at the public park in Monread, which is popular with dog owners as well as walkers and runners.

Naas Mayor Carmel Kelly has called on Kildare County Council to act.

Cllr Kelly wants KCC to give details about how and when the area is patrolled, at a Naas Municipal District meeting on Tuesday next.

The council has been asked to “investigate the problem with loose dogs causing danger to people and other dogs” in the park by another councillor, Anne Breen.

“Dogs are running loose at times in the park. The control of dogs needs to be looked at and I want to know what the role of the dog warden is,” said Cllr Breen.

According to Mayor Kelly the woman’s dog was also attacked and when she reported the matter to the gardai she was advised to contact KCC.

“Children use the park particularly during summer and they need to know that the park is safe and that if people are obliged to keep dogs on leads that they do so. I also want to know when the wardens are on duty in the park and does include evenings or weekends,” said Cllr Kelly.