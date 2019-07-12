It's blue skies all weekend for County Kildare

Dry today apart from a few light showers, mainly in the north, says Met Eireann. There will be a good deal of cloud overall with the best of any sunshine in the south and southeast of the country. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees in moderate northwest breezes.

It will be largely dry overnight with just the odd patch of drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in light northwest breezes.

Saturday will be dry across the bulk of the country with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. After a rather cloudy start sunshine will break through in many areas during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees, warmest in southern counties.

Saturday night will be dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

Sunday will be warm and dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees and mainly easterly breezes.