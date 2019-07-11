New Ely wine business opens fully in Kildare

Maynooth now has an expanded branch of the Ely Wine store, located at Convent Lane, the business has announced.

Ely began with a soft start in May and it now fully up and running, a spokesperson for the new venue, which includes a wine shop, café and wine bar.

The Maynooth branch is the fourth member of the ELY business.

The company said the new store “expands on the original wine bar experience,” while adding a wine shop.

It said it will stock over 350 wines from all over the world and will also play host to numerous wine tastings and events. It will be open for dinner seven days a week, Tuesday to Saturday.

Ely said its menu also offers a selection of snacks which will be served from 5.00 pm.

The café is also serving lunch and brunch menus.

The store is located at Convent Lane, Maynooth, Co. Kildare. To book call +353-1-5043709 or log on to www.elywinebar.ie.