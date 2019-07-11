Naas newborn baby's lucky escape as bar crashes through bedroom window

A newborn baby girl had a lucky escape when an iron bar - six feet long section of galvanised steel piping - was apparently flung through a bedroom window at her home in Naas.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon at Cill Corbain, the housing development nearest to the unopened Naas Shopping Centre.

Her father Jashim Uddin said he was talking to a plumber who was working at his rented terraced dwelling when the incident happened.

Read more County Kildare news

The Naas-based plumber Tom McHolmes summoned the gardai and later held a youth at the scene until they arrived.

“I heard a crash and saw the bar had come through the window. Luckily there was nobody near at the time but our six weeks old daughter could have been in the room. I believe if the bar had hit me or the plumber who were closest to it, it could have killed us and there was glass shattered on the floor and on a bed,” Mr Uddim told the Leader.

He said the missiles are being thrown from the shopping centre premises into the neighbouring homes frequently and as a result some of the properties have been damaged.

The shopping centre is, according to Kildare County Council, about to be sold. Neither the National Asset Management Agency nor the receiver appointed over a year ago has commented on when or if the building will be sold.

For a period up to recently a security company provided staff at the building and signs were erected on centre’s perimeter fence urging people to stay out.

Mr Uddin said stones, bricks, light fittings, timber pieces even a chair and table have been thrown at houses in Cill Corbain. He is the manager of the Swapna restaurant near Naas’ Moat Theatre.

“It has happened many times and we are now very afraid. My wife Shamima is afraid to go outside, especially into the garden for fear that something more will be thrown in and I’m also afraid for my two sons aged six and eight who could not sleep last night,” added Mr Uddin.

Most of the people living there are of Bangladeshi origin, though many are Irish citizens.

Mr Uddin said he could not say if the incidents are racially motivated.

“I don’t know why they are doing this,” he said.