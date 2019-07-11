Naas cafe is planning a big extension

The cafe adjacent to the Tesco store in the Monread Shopping Centre, Naas, is set to get bigger.

Plans have been made to extend the cafe to a gross floor area of 255 square metres - which is almost two and a half times the current size.

Tesco Ireland Limited has received planning permission for the development from Kildare County Council.

Tesco wants to use some of the “circulation space” adjacent to the cafe to make the eatery larger.

The plan also entails the reorganisation of the remaining space to include the relocation of the ATM and trolley lockers.

It’s also planned to provide two new entrances to access the existing customer toilets, one from the new cafe and one from the supermarket and to close an existing access door in the cafe.

