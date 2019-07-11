Art and craft market for Naas this weekend

A new craft market in the heart of Naas is up and running and its third instalment take place on Sunday next (July 14).

Featuring local artists, crafters, jewelers, glass makers, dress makers, bakers and other delights, the market is held on the second Sunday of every month in the foyer space of the Moat Theatre, Naas.

Opening at 12pm and running until 3pm, shoppers and browsers may also enjoy a barista coffee in the covered patio area and cake from one of the local bakers.

Moat Theatre manager Celine Garvey, is an accomplished artist herself and says she is delighted to offer this opportunity to the talented County Kildare artist community.

All tables are currently full but crafters are invited to apply for a table by mailing boxoffice@Moattheatre.com or calling 045 883030.

Read more County Kildare news