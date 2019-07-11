Man admitted stealing €139 Hugo Boss t-shirt in Kildare Village

A Dublin man who pleaded guilty to stealing a t-shirt in Kildare Village has been handed down a jail sentence.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

Daniel Maughan, 24, with an address listed in court documents as 3 Carlton Road, Poppintree, Ballymun, appeared before Naas District Court on Thursday, June 4 charged with theft.

The court heard that on September 28, 2017 at Hugo Boss, Kildare Village, Mr Maughan stole a grey polo t-shirt worth €139.

Evidence was given that the property was not recovered.

Aisling Murphy, BL, acting for the defendant, said her client made full admissions and at the time wasn’t in the right state of mind.

She said Mr Maughan was addicted to benzodiazepine.

The court heard Mr Maughan has 42 previous convictions.

The court heard Mr Maughan is currently serving a sentence and is due to be released in September.

Judge Desmond Zaidan sentenced him to six months in custody.