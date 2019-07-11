Newbridge resident accused of possession of €61,000 worth of drugs

A man who allegedly had €61,000 worth of plants and herbal cannabis in his home will appear back in court in July.

Mariusz Sobczynski, with an address listed as 18 Rosconnell Street Rickardstown, Newbridge, appeared before Naas District Court on Thursday, July 4 charged with possession of cannabis, cultivation of cannabis and possession of cannabis for the purpose of sale or supply at the above address on May 19, 2019.

The court heard the DPP instructs trial by indictment.

Mr Sobczynski was remanded in custody with consent to High Court bail.

The defendant will appear at Athy District Court on July 25.