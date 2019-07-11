Weather is set to brighten up a little in County Kildare

Brighter weather will extend from the west this morning as patchy rain and drizzle clears eastwards, says Met Eireann. There will be sunny spells and scattered showers this afternoon, mainly in Ulster and Connacht. Feeling fresher today in moderate westerly breezes. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees and moderate westerly breezes.

Tonight will be dry in most areas with clear spells. There'll be some showers on Ulster and Connacht coasts. Patches of mist will develop inland. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.