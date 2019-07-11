Deaths in Co Kildare - July 11, 2019

Gabriel (Gabe) Maher, Kilteel, Kildare / Tullamore, Offaly

July 10. After a short illness. Peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and family. Loving husband of Kathleen. Will be sadly missed by his family, brothers, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grandnephews extended family relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home (W91NV3P) on Friday from 2.00 p.m. with prayers at 8.00 p.m. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of St. Laurence O’Toole, Kilteel arriving for 12.00 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in Eadestown Cementery.