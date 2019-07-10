Kildare's Tricky Toastmasters in summer action

Summertime is usually the time for Toastmasters to hang up their boots, kick back and enjoy the fine weather, but this year three local clubs have decided otherwise.

No rest for the hard working members from Plain Speakers Toastmasters Division M at Tricky Tricksters Magic Castle on Monday, July 8.

“We had a lovely night with six guests and Summer holidays was as you might expect the topic of the night,” said David Clinton, Vice President of Education Kildare Toastmasters.

“ Mary Clinton also known as Tricky Trickster pulled a rabbit out of the hat when asked to do a last minute speech with just five minutes to prepare and enthralled the audience with a speech entitled 'Be happy with what you have'.

Area 28 also held a meeting of local Toastmasters Presidents and Vice Presidents from Clane, Kildare and Athy on Tuesday July 9, also at Tricky Tricksters Magic Castle and what has become a fun feature at meetings, the officers were treated to a spin in the bumpy boats to put the icing on the cake so to speak at the end of the proceedings.”

Mr Clinton said Maureen McCowen, Area 28 Director was pleased to note that the Kildare Toastmasters clubs were performing very well by international standards and the clubs are looking forward to an exciting programme of events over the next 12 months.

“In honour of our late great Toastmaster friend Adrian Melia, two local clubs have also introduced an annual Adrian Melia Memorial Toastmaster of the Year award and this year, the two recipients from Athy were Lorretto Kenny and from Kildare Peter McAuley.”

Congratulations to both well deserving winners. Further Summer meetings will take place with Athy Toastmasters on July 16 at the Family Resource Centre in Athy at 8pm.

Kildare Toastmasters will meet on July 30 at The Silken Thomas in Kildare town at 8pm and then a further Plain Speakers Toastmasters meeting takes place at Tricky

Tricksters Magic Castle, W11 Ladytown Business Park, Naas on 12 th Aug at 8pm.

“All guests are welcome to come along free of charge for an evening of interesting, funny and unusual speeches and impromptu Table Topics. We look forward to seeing you there,” added Mr Clinton.