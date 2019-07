A van was broken into at the Aldi car park on Pound Street in Leixlip on Monday July 8 last.

A large number of tools, an IPad and a Dell latitude laptop and bag were stolen from the transit van between 10:25am and 12pm.

Anyone with information can contact gardaí on 01 666 7800.