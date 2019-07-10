Gardai investigating armed robbery at Kildare Applegreen store

A lone male brandishing what appeared to be a firearm entered Applegreen in Celbridge on Wednesday, July 3 last.

Gardaí say the man entered the shop on the Dublin Road between 8:30pm and 8:45pm. His face was covered by tights.

The male threatened staff and demanded cash. He fled on foot.

Gardaí say the male is described as between 25 and 30 years of age, approximately 6ft with a stocky build.

He was wearing a dark green hoodie, jeans and runners.

Anyone with information can contact gardaí on 01 666 7800.