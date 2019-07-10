Here's what the weather has in store for Kildare today

There will be bright or sunny spells this morning with some rain in places, especially in Connacht and Ulster. This afternoon and evening, rain will become more widespread and will be heavy in places. Warm and humid with highest temperatures of 18 to 22 C and mostly moderate southerly breezes.

Tonight will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain, which will become lighter. Clearer weather will follow from the west overnight. a mild night with lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.