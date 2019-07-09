Bus Eireann to update bus times at Kildare bus stop

Bus Eireann is to update its written timetable at the bus stop close to Naas Post office, the company has confirmed.

Kill resident, Noel Kinsella, contacted the Leinster Leader recently unhappy about the lack of a written timetable in the bus shelter at the post office stop.

Mr Kinsella said there was no Bus Eireann time table for the 126 route printed on the stand at the bus stop. He added that Kavanagh's have a very professional looking board.

Explaining his irritation, Mr Kinsella told the Leader that not everyone has access to smartphones.

He said that he had been having difficulty trying to get a written list put up.

On July 8, Bus Eireann responded to Leader questions over the issue. “Based on feedback received, we have investigated the matter and timetable information will be updated shortly,” Suzanne Altman, a Bus Eireann spokesperson, told the Leader.