Wedding of Kildare cafe owners

The wedding of a Naas and Clane cafe business couple took place in Naas on July 6 last.

The owners of PS Coffee Roasters branches in Naas and Clane, Lenka Radochova, who is from Slovakia, and Peter McCormack, a Straffan native, married in the Church of Our Lady and St David, Naas on Saturday, July 6.

They have been running PS Coffee Roasters in Naas for three and a half years and the PS Roasters at Clane for the last year.

The couple held their wedding reception in Killashee Hotel after their wedding ceremony last Saturday.

Their children Ryan, Charlie and Lainey, all had jobs at wedding, reading in Church and acting as flower girl, ring boy, and page boys.

PS staff were all staff present at the wedding and the cafes were closed for the whole weekend to facilitate the celebrations “carrying on all weekend.”

The couple will honeymoon in the Maldives and Sri Lanka.