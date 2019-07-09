Politician wins Naas parking ticket case in court

A newly elected Naas councillor had barely attended his first meeting in that role when he found himself before the local District Court last week.

Bill Clear, the sole Social Democrat member of Naas Municipal District, was prosecuted last Monday week for not paying a parking fine. He is also active in the Naas Tidy Towns Group.

Taking up the story on his Facebook page, he recalled parking at Basin Street, adjacent to the court building but none of the meters in the immediate area were working.

“I knew I had fifteen minutes free so I went about my Tidy Towns business. I came back 17 minutes later, two minutes over the free time allowed and I (had been given) a ticket.”

Rather than pay the €40 fine, Cllr Clear decided to contest the issue in court and his ticket was rescinded as were some others which were also contested in court.

