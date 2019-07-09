A mixed bag of weather for County Kildare today

The best of any sunshine today will be across Munster and south-Leinster. Skies will be cloudier further north with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle throughout the day. It will be a warm and humid day with top temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees, highest in the south. Light breezes.

Cloudy overnight with patchy rain and drizzle to the north but mainly dry elsewhere. Lows of 10 to 14 degrees in light breezes.